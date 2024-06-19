Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Tiptree stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 60,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,261. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $591.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tiptree by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

