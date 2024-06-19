Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

