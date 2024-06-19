Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 31.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Corning by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 40.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 349,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 15,808,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

