Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $902,050 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,664,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

