Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 412.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

