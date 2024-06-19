Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 500 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 564.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,042.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 259,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,194. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

