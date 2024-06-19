Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 507 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

