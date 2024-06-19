Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.92 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $23.92 billion and $297.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00010761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,161.11 or 1.00071866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012416 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00081849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,832,850 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,789,110.233562 with 2,438,125,252.481815 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.09342242 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $417,476,681.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.