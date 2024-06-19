Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 5.1%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.49. 55,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 101,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

