Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

TPZ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

