Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
TPZ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.