Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.50

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.50 and last traded at $98.47, with a volume of 1578491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,312 shares of company stock worth $35,645,941. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

