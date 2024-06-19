TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.36 billion and $262.13 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001190 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,259,984,677 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.