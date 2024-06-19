TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.36 billion and $262.13 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,259,984,677 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

