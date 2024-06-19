Truist Financial Upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to Hold

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KDP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

