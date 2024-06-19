Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 3,766 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.