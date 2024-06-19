Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.0% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,481,000. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.5% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $274.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.55. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

