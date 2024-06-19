Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

