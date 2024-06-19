Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.