Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

ADI opened at $235.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

