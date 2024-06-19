Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases Shares of 6,846 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,846 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $400,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $372,687,000 after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.