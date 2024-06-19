Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $648,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $166,243,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.39.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

