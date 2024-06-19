Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,400 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.