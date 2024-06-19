U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

USB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 6,308,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,898. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

