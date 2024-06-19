Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Trimmed by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. 9,405,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.