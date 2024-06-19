UNB Corp. (UNPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on June 28th

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
UNB Price Performance
Shares of UNB stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. UNB has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52.
UNB Company Profile
