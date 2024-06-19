UNB Corp. (UNPA) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on June 28th

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

UNB Price Performance

Shares of UNB stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. UNB has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52.

Get UNB alerts:

UNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for UNB Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, savings, club, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, installment, and real estate loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, ATM, and online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for UNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.