United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 962,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 704,047 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $812.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 39.6% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

