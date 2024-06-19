Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,273. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

