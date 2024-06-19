USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Up 0% This Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $91.46 million and approximately $302,530.18 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

