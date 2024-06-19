VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.57

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.57 and traded as high as $23.72. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 32,311 shares changing hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

