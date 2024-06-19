Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $46,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

