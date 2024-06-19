Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VSGX opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

