Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Plans $0.46 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4589 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.