Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Plans $0.46 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4589 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
