Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Plans $0.84 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8403 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,189. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
