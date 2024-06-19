Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on June 25th

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile
