Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on June 25th

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

