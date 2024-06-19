Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

