Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,175,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
