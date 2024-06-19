Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,802,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. 122,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

