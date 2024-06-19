Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

