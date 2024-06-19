Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.14. 455,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,308. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day moving average is $216.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

