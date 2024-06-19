Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $504.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

