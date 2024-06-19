Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $337.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,572. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $337.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

