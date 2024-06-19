Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 80,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

