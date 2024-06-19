Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Plans $0.58 Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5779 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.51. 965,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.