Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Down 5.7%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.
Vecima Networks Stock Down 5.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
