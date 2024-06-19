VERITY Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. 1,613,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,065. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

