VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,319,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 82,315 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

