VERITY Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. 12,355,117 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

