VERITY Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of USXF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 48,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

