Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 117 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after buying an additional 447,724 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Duke Energy by 340.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 235,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 715,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

