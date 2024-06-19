Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $60,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,472,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

