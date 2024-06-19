Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 55 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.26.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

